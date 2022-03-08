DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Aug. 3, 2021) U.S. military personnel stationed on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) speak with children staying at Caritas Djibouti orphanage. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)
Camp Lemonnier increases community relations activities in Djibouti
