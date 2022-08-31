Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRHS NJROTC Cadet of the Month [Image 2 of 2]

    BRHS NJROTC Cadet of the Month

    ALEXANDER CITY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by James Stockman 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    220831-N-LY580-1010 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (Aug. 31, 2022) Petty Officer 1st Class Ron Rowe, Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) naval science instructor, right, recognizes NJROTC Cadet Moncerrat Santiago as the unit's cadet of the month. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRHS NJROTC Cadet of the Month [Image 2 of 2], by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSTC
    NETC
    NJROTC
    BRHS
    Cadet of the Month

