Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 07:33 Photo ID: 7397740 VIRIN: 220831-N-LY580-1010 Resolution: 3483x2036 Size: 1.19 MB Location: ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, BRHS NJROTC Cadet of the Month [Image 2 of 2], by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.