220831-N-LY580-1010 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (Aug. 31, 2022) Petty Officer 1st Class Ron Rowe, Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) naval science instructor, right, recognizes NJROTC Cadet Moncerrat Santiago as the unit's cadet of the month. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 07:33
|Photo ID:
|7397740
|VIRIN:
|220831-N-LY580-1010
|Resolution:
|3483x2036
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BRHS NJROTC Cadet of the Month [Image 2 of 2], by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
