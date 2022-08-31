Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRHS NJROTC Uniform Inspection [Image 1 of 2]

    BRHS NJROTC Uniform Inspection

    ALEXANDER CITY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by James Stockman 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    220831-N-LY580-1006 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (Aug. 31, 2022) Petty Officer 1st Class Ron Rowe, Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) naval science instructor, left, inspects the uniform of NJROTC Cadet Thomas Carver. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)

    This work, BRHS NJROTC Uniform Inspection [Image 2 of 2], by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSTC
    NETC
    Uniform Inspection
    NJROTC
    BRHS
    Area 8

