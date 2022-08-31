220831-N-LY580-1006 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (Aug. 31, 2022) Petty Officer 1st Class Ron Rowe, Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) naval science instructor, left, inspects the uniform of NJROTC Cadet Thomas Carver. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 07:33
|Photo ID:
|7397739
|VIRIN:
|220831-N-LY580-1006
|Resolution:
|3449x2127
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BRHS NJROTC Uniform Inspection [Image 2 of 2], by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
