    Community members watch strength, spirit of the 10th Mountain Division during live demonstration, Salute to Nation

    Community members watch strength, spirit of the 10th Mountain Division during live demonstration, Salute to Nation

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division show their might during a live demonstration Aug. 31 on Division Hill. The demonstration included UH-60M Black Hawk and AH-64D Apache helicopters, High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (Humvees), M119 A2 Howitzers and M777 Howitzers. (27th Public Affairs Detachment photo)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 07:12
    Photo ID: 7397729
    VIRIN: 220831-A-XX986-003
    Resolution: 2047x1378
    Size: 571.26 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community members watch strength, spirit of the 10th Mountain Division during live demonstration, Salute to Nation [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Salute to the Nation
    Mountainfest

