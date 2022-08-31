The strength of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) was on display Aug. 31 during a live demonstration on Division Hill, while the Salute to the Nation flag formation showcased Soldiers’ state-by-state pride in serving their country. (27th Public Affairs Detachment photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 07:12 Photo ID: 7397727 VIRIN: 220831-A-XX986-001 Resolution: 2048x1281 Size: 842.37 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Community members watch strength, spirit of the 10th Mountain Division during live demonstration, Salute to Nation [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.