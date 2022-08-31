Community members watch strength, spirit of the 10th Mountain Division during live demonstration, Salute to Nation

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The strength of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) was on display Aug. 31 during a live demonstration on Division Hill, while the Salute to the Nation flag formation showcased Soldiers’ state-by-state pride in serving their country. (27th Public Affairs Detachment photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 07:12
    Photo ID: 7397727
    VIRIN: 220831-A-XX986-001
    Resolution: 2048x1281
    Size: 842.37 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Salute to the Nation
    Mountainfest

