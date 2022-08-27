220827-N-QD718-1021 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 27, 2022) - Navy Chaplain Capt. Maurice Buford, left, talks with participants during a U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) Treasures of the Nation course at Hawar International School in Manama, Bahrain Aug. 27. The Treasures of the Nation course is a NAVCENT initiative that promotes leadership development, effective communication strategies and supports the U.S. Navy's signature behaviors effort to promote the Navy's core values of honor, courage and commitment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 06:18 Photo ID: 7397711 VIRIN: 220827-N-QD718-1021 Resolution: 4678x3118 Size: 1.41 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Treasures of the Nation Course [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Toni Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.