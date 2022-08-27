220827-N-QD718-1053 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 27, 2022) - Navy Chaplain Capt. Maurice Buford delivers remarks to participants during a U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) Treasures of the Nation course at Hawar International School in Manama, Bahrain Aug. 27. The Treasures of the Nation course is a NAVCENT initiative that promotes leadership development, effective communication strategies and supports the U.S. Navy's signature behaviors effort to promote the Navy's core values of honor, courage and commitment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)

