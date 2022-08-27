Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Treasures of the Nation Course

    Treasures of the Nation Course

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Toni Burton 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220827-N-QD718-1053 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 27, 2022) - Navy Chaplain Capt. Maurice Buford delivers remarks to participants during a U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) Treasures of the Nation course at Hawar International School in Manama, Bahrain Aug. 27. The Treasures of the Nation course is a NAVCENT initiative that promotes leadership development, effective communication strategies and supports the U.S. Navy's signature behaviors effort to promote the Navy's core values of honor, courage and commitment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)

    This work, Treasures of the Nation Course, by PO1 Toni Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Treasures of the Nation Course
    Treasures of the Nation Course

    NAVCENT Religious Ministries Team Impacts 5th Fleet

