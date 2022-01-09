Sailors take the Petty Officer 1st Class Navy-wide advancement exam (NWAE) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Sept. 1, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 01:52
|Photo ID:
|7397493
|VIRIN:
|220901-N-WS494-1014
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Sailors Take E-6 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
