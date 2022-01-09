Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Sailors Take E-6 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam [Image 1 of 5]

    CFAS Sailors Take E-6 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors take the Petty Officer 1st Class Navy-wide advancement exam (NWAE) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Sept. 1, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 01:52
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
