The 149th Fighter Wing and the 502nd Air Base Wing, 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a joint exercise allowing the firefighters to get F-16 familiarization and egress training in the event of an emergency at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 18, 2022. These exercises build trust and experience between units in order to operate as efficient and effective as possible at a moments notice. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso)
Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 01:20
Photo ID:
|7397471
VIRIN:
|220819-Z-QB902-0010
|Resolution:
|5400x3600
|Size:
|2.72 MB
Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Familiarization and Egress Training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
