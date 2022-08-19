Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Familiarization and Egress Training [Image 3 of 7]

    F-16 Familiarization and Egress Training

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 149th Fighter Wing and the 502nd Air Base Wing, 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a joint exercise allowing the firefighters to get F-16 familiarization and egress training in the event of an emergency at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 18, 2022. These exercises build trust and experience between units in order to operate as efficient and effective as possible at a moments notice. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Familiarization and Egress Training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Texas Air National Guard
    149th Fighter Wing
    Texas Military Department

