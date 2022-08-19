The 149th Fighter Wing and the 502nd Air Base Wing, 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a joint exercise allowing the firefighters to get F-16 familiarization and egress training in the event of an emergency at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 18, 2022. These exercises build trust and experience between units in order to operate as efficient and effective as possible at a moments notice. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 01:20 Photo ID: 7397467 VIRIN: 220819-Z-QB902-0008 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 3.67 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 Familiarization and Egress Training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.