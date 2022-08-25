3rd ASOS TACPs conduct mountaineering training in Alaska

U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialists with Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, pause for a photo on the summit of Sunshine Ridge after completing mountaineering training near Anchorage, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2022. The 3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen utilize Alaska’s varied and austere training locations to prepare for conditions they may face on deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

