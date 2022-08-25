Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ASOS TACPs conduct mountaineering training in Alaska [Image 30 of 33]

    3rd ASOS TACPs conduct mountaineering training in Alaska

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Climbing ropes and gear hang from the belt of a U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialist assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, during mountaineering training at Sunshine Ridge, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2022. The 3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen utilize Alaska’s varied and austere training locations to prepare for conditions they may face on deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 01:17
    Photo ID: 7397445
    VIRIN: 220825-F-HY271-0493
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    This work, 3rd ASOS TACPs conduct mountaineering training in Alaska [Image 33 of 33], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mountaineering

    TACP
    mountaineering
    LR
    USINDOPACOM
    Air Force Special Warfare
    AFSPECWAR

