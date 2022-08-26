Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve’s 200th Military Police Command welcomes new commanding general [Image 58 of 58]

    Army Reserve’s 200th Military Police Command welcomes new commanding general

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    The U.S. Army Reserve’s 200th Military Police Command welcomed Brig. Gen. Cary Cowan Jr. as its new commanding general during a change-of-command ceremony Aug. 26 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Cowan assumed command from Maj. Gen. John Hussey during the ceremony, which was presided over by Maj. Gen. Gregory Mosser, U.S. Army Reserve Command deputy commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 16:51
    Photo ID: 7396964
    VIRIN: 220826-A-VX676-060
    Resolution: 3830x2848
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve’s 200th Military Police Command welcomes new commanding general [Image 58 of 58], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    military police
    200th MP
    John Hussey
    Cary Cowan
    Gregory Mosser

