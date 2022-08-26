Army Reserve’s 200th Military Police Command welcomes new commanding general

The U.S. Army Reserve’s 200th Military Police Command welcomed Brig. Gen. Cary Cowan Jr. as its new commanding general during a change-of-command ceremony Aug. 26 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Cowan assumed command from Maj. Gen. John Hussey during the ceremony, which was presided over by Maj. Gen. Gregory Mosser, U.S. Army Reserve Command deputy commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

