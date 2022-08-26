Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pop-Up Repair Container [Image 2 of 2]

    Pop-Up Repair Container

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Teri Carnicelli 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    From left: Bob Henderson, vice president of integration with Integrated Solutions for Systems (IS4S), Machinists Mate 1st Class David Wayne, Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Remedios Verduzconuñez, and John Kendrick, lead mechanical engineer with IS4S, stand at the threshold of the company’s Expeditionary Maintenance and Repair Container 2 (E-MARC2) inflatable “shop in a box” during the Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 26. Wayne, Verduzconuñez and other Surge Maintenance Sailors helped IS4S set up the E-MARC2, a portable paint booth with lights, air systems and filters that can accommodate military vehicles. Two inflatable tents, including the one seen here, pop out of the sides of a cargo container. Another cargo container attached at the rear houses an air-conditioned workspace and a generator. (U.S. Navy photo by Teri Carnicelli/Released)

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
