Pop-Up Repair Container

From left: Machinists Mate 1st Class David Wayne and Senior Chief Brandon Haschke, reservists with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance Program, join Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Carroll with the Navy’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2 and Bob Henderson, vice president of integration with Integrated Solutions for Systems (IS4S), in unpacking IS4S’s Expeditionary Maintenance and Repair Container 2 (E-MARC2), and inflatable “shop in a box,” during the Repair Technology Exercise known as REPTX at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 26. The E-MARC2 includes two inflatable tents that pop out of the sides of a cargo container. (U.S. Navy photo by Teri Carnicelli/Released)



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

