Physical Therapy: Keeping Airmen Fit to Fight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Craig, 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy technician, demonstrates wrapping a sprained ankle at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 26, 2022. Tyndall’s physical therapy office recently opened its doors to walk-in patients on Mondays from 8:20 a.m. to 11 a.m. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

