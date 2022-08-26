Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Physical Therapy: Keeping Airmen Fit to Fight [Image 2 of 3]

    Physical Therapy: Keeping Airmen Fit to Fight

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristoffer Surdukowski, 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight commander, demonstrates using a cold compression machine on 2nd Lt. Camille Moten, 377th Air Control Squadron air battle manager student, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 26, 2022. Physical therapists utilize the cold compression machine to decrease pain and swelling while increase range of motion on patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 13:05
    Photo ID: 7396407
    VIRIN: 220824-F-PU499-1029
    Resolution: 5586x3655
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    ACC
    Physical Therapy
    Tyndall
    OMRS
    Cold therapy

