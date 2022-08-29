Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, are taught tactical casualty combat care and field skills during basic warrior training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Aug 29, 2022. BWT emphasises the use of teamwork and small unit leadership to accomplish missions and lays the foundation of Marine Corps combat tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 13:05 Photo ID: 7396404 VIRIN: 220829-M-AW120-1035 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.4 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.