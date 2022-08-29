Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training [Image 10 of 10]

    Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Kenichi J. Makino with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, are taught tactical casualty combat care and field skills during basic warrior training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Aug 29, 2022. Makino is from Portsmouth, Va. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 13:05
    Photo ID: 7396419
    VIRIN: 220829-M-AW120-1020
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

