Rct. Kenichi J. Makino with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, are taught tactical casualty combat care and field skills during basic warrior training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Aug 29, 2022. Makino is from Portsmouth, Va. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 13:05
|Photo ID:
|7396419
|VIRIN:
|220829-M-AW120-1020
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT