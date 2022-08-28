The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

220828-N-QI593-1089 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 28, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Molly Reiff, from Grayson, Georgia, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, loosens the sway braces on an MH- 60R Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 28, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

