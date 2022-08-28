The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

220828-N-QI593-1014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 28, 2022) Lt. Brady Evans, from San Antonio, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, rinses an MH- 60R Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 28, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

