    USS Nitze Refuels in Djibouti [Image 4 of 8]

    USS Nitze Refuels in Djibouti

    GULF OF ADEN

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220829-N-EH998-1037 GULF OF ADEN (Aug. 29, 2022) Sailors line handle aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) while pulling into the port of Djibouti to refuel, Aug. 29. USS Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    CENTCOM
    US 5th Fleet
    USS Nitze
    NAVCENT

