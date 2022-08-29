Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nitze Refuels in Djibouti [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Nitze Refuels in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220829-N-EH998-1075 DJIBOUTI (Aug. 29, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Angelica Simon collects a fuel sample aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) while in the port of Djibouti, Aug. 29. USS Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    US 5th Fleet
    USS Nitze
    NAVCENT

