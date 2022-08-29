USS Nitze Refuels in Djibouti

220829-N-EH998-1075 DJIBOUTI (Aug. 29, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Angelica Simon collects a fuel sample aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) while in the port of Djibouti, Aug. 29. USS Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

