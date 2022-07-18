Washington Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Nicholas Cloward , a public affairs specialist with the 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element, 96th Troop Command, films a CH-47 Chinook air infiltration during Officer Candidate School Phase III on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 17, 2022. Public affairs specialists are the enlisted communications experts, fulfilling the Army's obligation to keep the American people informed through news articles, photography, videography, and social media. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 04:01 Photo ID: 7395602 VIRIN: 220718-Z-YS961-763 Resolution: 3997x2665 Size: 3.12 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Photographers in the Field: Washington National Guard public affairs specialists cover future officers [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.