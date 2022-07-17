Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photographers in the Field: Washington National Guard public affairs specialists cover future officers

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    96th Troop Command

    Washington Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Nicholas Cloward, a public affairs specialist with the 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element, 96th Troop Command, films future leaders during Officer Candidate School Phase III on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 17, 2022. Public affairs specialists are the enlisted communications experts, fulfilling the Army's obligation to keep the American people informed through news articles, photography, videography, and social media. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photographers in the Field: Washington National Guard public affairs specialists cover future officers [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

