220826-N-N3764-1006

PACIFIC OCEAN - (Aug. 26, 2022) -- Naval Aircrewman Helicopter 1st Class Benjamin Cellew assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, Detachment 8, overlooks the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 26, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 23:27 Photo ID: 7395360 VIRIN: 220826-N-N3764-1006 Resolution: 1700x1063 Size: 997.62 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC 28 Conducts Flight Ops on USS Billings [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.