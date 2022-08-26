Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 28 Conducts Flight Ops on USS Billings [Image 4 of 4]

    HSC 28 Conducts Flight Ops on USS Billings

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220826-N-N3764-1005
    PACIFIC OCEAN - (Aug. 26, 2022) – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) sails independently in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 26, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 23:27
    Photo ID: 7395378
    VIRIN: 220826-N-N3764-1005
    Resolution: 2992x2000
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 28 Conducts Flight Ops on USS Billings [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Ops
    HSC 28
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings

