    Aye Ma'am [Image 2 of 4]

    Aye Ma'am

    GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Tia Carr 

    1st Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Lily Banhegyesi, a drill master with Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, corrects a future Marine during a pool function at Recruiting Station New York in Garden City, New York, Jan. 22, 2022. Banhegyesi, a native of Syosset, Long Island, New York, attended the event to assist future Marines in mental and physical preparation for Marine Corps Recruit Training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tia Carr)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aye Ma'am [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Tia Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

