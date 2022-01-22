U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Lily Banhegyesi, a drill master with Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, corrects a future Marine during a pool function at Recruiting Station New York in Garden City, New York, Jan. 22, 2022. Banhegyesi, a native of Syosset, Long Island, New York, attended the event to assist future Marines in mental and physical preparation for Marine Corps Recruit Training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tia Carr)

