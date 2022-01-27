Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 16:08 Photo ID: 7394778 VIRIN: 220127-A-RN601-602 Resolution: 6651x4434 Size: 2.14 MB Location: SLOAN, NV, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army Reserve Officer presents “medical care in a radioactive environment” to NATO members [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Eliot Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.