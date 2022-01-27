Capt. Eliot Fletcher prepares to conduct chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) triage with the 491st Medical Care Area Support (MCAS) during a simulated radiological incident at Sloan, Nev. in Jan. 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 16:08
|Photo ID:
|7394778
|VIRIN:
|220127-A-RN601-602
|Resolution:
|6651x4434
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|SLOAN, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Officer presents “medical care in a radioactive environment” to NATO members [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Eliot Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve Officer presents “medical care in a radioactive environment” to NATO members
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT