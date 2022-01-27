Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Officer presents “medical care in a radioactive environment” to NATO members [Image 4 of 4]

    Army Reserve Officer presents “medical care in a radioactive environment” to NATO members

    SLOAN, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Capt. Eliot Fletcher 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Capt. Eliot Fletcher prepares to conduct chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) triage with the 491st Medical Care Area Support (MCAS) during a simulated radiological incident at Sloan, Nev. in Jan. 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 16:08
    Location: SLOAN, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Officer presents “medical care in a radioactive environment” to NATO members [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Eliot Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve Officer presents &ldquo;medical care in a radioactive environment&rdquo; to NATO members

