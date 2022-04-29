Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Officer presents “medical care in a radioactive environment” to NATO members [Image 3 of 4]

    Army Reserve Officer presents “medical care in a radioactive environment” to NATO members

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Capt. Eliot Fletcher 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Capt. Eliot Fletcher, commander of the 491st Medical Care Area Support (MCAS), discusses Tactical Operations Center (TOC) operations and medical management of radiological patients with his Executive Officer, 1st Lt. Bonita Rutkowski, and Platoon Leader, 1st Lt. Aaron Presley, during the "Guardian Response" exercise at Camp Atterbury, Ind., in April 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 16:08
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    This work, Army Reserve Officer presents "medical care in a radioactive environment" to NATO members, by CPT Eliot Fletcher, identified by DVIDS

    Army Reserve Officer presents "medical care in a radioactive environment" to NATO members

