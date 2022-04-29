Capt. Eliot Fletcher, commander of the 491st Medical Care Area Support (MCAS), discusses Tactical Operations Center (TOC) operations and medical management of radiological patients with his Executive Officer, 1st Lt. Bonita Rutkowski, and Platoon Leader, 1st Lt. Aaron Presley, during the "Guardian Response" exercise at Camp Atterbury, Ind., in April 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 16:08 Photo ID: 7394776 VIRIN: 220429-A-MY290-1001 Resolution: 5833x3889 Size: 4.99 MB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Officer presents “medical care in a radioactive environment” to NATO members [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Eliot Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.