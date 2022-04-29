Capt. Eliot Fletcher, commander of the 491st Medical Care Area Support (MCAS), discusses Tactical Operations Center (TOC) operations and medical management of radiological patients with his Executive Officer, 1st Lt. Bonita Rutkowski, and Platoon Leader, 1st Lt. Aaron Presley, during the "Guardian Response" exercise at Camp Atterbury, Ind., in April 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 16:08
|Photo ID:
|7394776
|VIRIN:
|220429-A-MY290-1001
|Resolution:
|5833x3889
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Officer presents “medical care in a radioactive environment” to NATO members [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Eliot Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve Officer presents “medical care in a radioactive environment” to NATO members
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT