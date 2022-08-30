Fort Drum leaders, community members and invited guests applauded the newest members of the 10th Mountain Division Warrior Legends Hall of Fame, as well as Men and Women of the Mountain inductees, during a ceremony Aug. 30 at the Multipurpose Auditorium. Retired Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Robert F. Pleczkowski, former 10th Mountain Division chaplain, was inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame class during the ceremony. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7394777
|VIRIN:
|220830-A-XX986-010
|Resolution:
|3904x3665
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum inducts Hall of Fame members, honors Men and Women of the Mountain [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum inducts Hall of Fame members, honors Man and Woman of the Mountain recipients
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT