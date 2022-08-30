Fort Drum inducts Hall of Fame members, honors Men and Women of the Mountain

Fort Drum leaders, community members and invited guests applauded the newest members of the 10th Mountain Division Warrior Legends Hall of Fame, as well as Men and Women of the Mountain inductees, during a ceremony Aug. 30 at the Multipurpose Auditorium. Retired Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Robert F. Pleczkowski, former 10th Mountain Division chaplain, was inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame class during the ceremony. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

