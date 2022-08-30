Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum inducts Hall of Fame members, honors Men and Women of the Mountain

    Fort Drum inducts Hall of Fame members, honors Men and Women of the Mountain

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum leaders, community members and invited guests applauded the newest members of the 10th Mountain Division Warrior Legends Hall of Fame, as well as Men and Women of the Mountain inductees, during a ceremony Aug. 30 at the Multipurpose Auditorium. Retired Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Robert F. Pleczkowski, former 10th Mountain Division chaplain, was inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame class during the ceremony. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Fort Drum inducts Hall of Fame members, honors Men and Women of the Mountain
    Fort Drum inducts Hall of Fame members, honors Men and Women of the Mountain

    Fort Drum inducts Hall of Fame members, honors Man and Woman of the Mountain recipients

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    10th Mountain Division Hall of Fame

