Fort Drum inducts Hall of Fame members, honors Men and Women of the Mountain

Patricia Cerjan, wife of the late Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan who was instrumental in the transformation of Fort Drum in the 1980s, was named Woman of the Mountain during a ceremony Aug. 30 at the Multipurpose Auditorium. She received a medallion from Maj. Gen. (P) Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobar, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum senior enlisted adviser. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Fort Drum inducts Hall of Fame members, honors Man and Woman of the Mountain recipients
