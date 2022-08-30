Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum inducts Hall of Fame members, honors Men and Women of the Mountain [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Drum inducts Hall of Fame members, honors Men and Women of the Mountain

    NY, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Patricia Cerjan, wife of the late Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan who was instrumental in the transformation of Fort Drum in the 1980s, was named Woman of the Mountain during a ceremony Aug. 30 at the Multipurpose Auditorium. She received a medallion from Maj. Gen. (P) Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobar, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum senior enlisted adviser. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    10th Mountain Division Hall of Fame

