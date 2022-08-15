USS Billings Departs Manta, Ecuador

220815-N-N3764-1005

Manta, Ecuador - (Aug. 15, 2022) — Engineman 2nd Class Lakeisha White conducts a generator repair after securing from an outbound sea and anchor detail from Manta, Ecuador, aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Aug. 15, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

Date Posted: 08.30.2022