    USS Billings Departs Manta, Ecuador [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Billings Departs Manta, Ecuador

    ECUADOR

    08.15.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220815-N-N3764-1004
    Manta, Ecuador - (Aug. 15, 2022) — Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Daniella Salamanca heaves around a mooring line during an outbound sea and anchor detail from Manta, Ecuador, aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Aug. 15, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

