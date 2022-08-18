Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHC-P Soldier is First Entomologist Selected for DARPA Fellowship [Image 2 of 2]

    PHC-P Soldier is First Entomologist Selected for DARPA Fellowship

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Kathryne Gest 

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    Maj. Brian Knott’s grandfather, James I. Knott, was an Army doctor who served in the Pacific during World War II. His grandfather’s service inspired Knott to become an Army entomologist. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 13:22
    Photo ID: 7394480
    VIRIN: 220818-D-KJ634-045
    Resolution: 1128x1492
    Size: 330.45 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHC-P Soldier is First Entomologist Selected for DARPA Fellowship [Image 2 of 2], by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DARPA
    Regional Health Command-Pacific
    Public Health Command-Pacific
    PHCP
    target_hi

