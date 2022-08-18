Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 13:22 Photo ID: 7394480 VIRIN: 220818-D-KJ634-045 Resolution: 1128x1492 Size: 330.45 KB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, PHC-P Soldier is First Entomologist Selected for DARPA Fellowship [Image 2 of 2], by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.