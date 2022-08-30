Coast Guard offloads more than $3 million in illegal narcotics in Miami Beach

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC 627) offloads approximately 22 pounds of cocaine and 1,256 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $3 million, Aug. 30, 2022, at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida. The illegal narcotics were interdicted in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean by crews from the Vigorous and the Coast Guard Cutter Legare (WMEC 912). (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann)

