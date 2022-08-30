Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads more than $3 million in illegal narcotics in Miami Beach

    Coast Guard offloads more than $3 million in illegal narcotics in Miami Beach

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC 627) offloads approximately 22 pounds of cocaine and 1,256 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $3 million, Aug. 30, 2022, at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida. The illegal narcotics were interdicted in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean by crews from the Vigorous and the Coast Guard Cutter Legare (WMEC 912). (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard offloads more than $3 million in illegal narcotics in Miami Beach [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

