Boston (Aug 30, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a training evolution aboard USS Constitution. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Andrea Wilson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7394315 VIRIN: 220830-N-OM854-0384 Resolution: 4085x2719 Size: 3.64 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Constitution Conducts Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Grant Grady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.