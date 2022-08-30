Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Constitution Conducts Training [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Constitution Conducts Training

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Grant Grady 

    USS Constitution

    Boston (Aug 30, 2022) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 1st Class Nisse Fonseca from Springfield, Vermont, climbs the shrouds USS Constitution. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Andrea Wilson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Location: US
