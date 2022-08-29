USFJ Visits NAF Atsugi

220829-N-VI040-1069 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 29, 2022) Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, addresses Sailors attending an All-Hands Call onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi during his official visit of the installation Aug. 29, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

