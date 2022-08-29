Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFJ Visits NAF Atsugi [Image 3 of 9]

    USFJ Visits NAF Atsugi

    JAPAN

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220829-N-VI040-1015 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 29, 2022) Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan (USFJ), is greeted by Capt. Manning Montagnet along with U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Wendell J. Snider, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, USFJ, as they arrive onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi with their spouses for an official visit Aug. 29, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 22:03
    Photo ID: 7393627
    VIRIN: 220829-N-VI040-1015
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 338.66 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ Visits NAF Atsugi [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USFJ Visits NAF Atsugi
    USFJ Visits NAF Atsugi
    USFJ Visits NAF Atsugi
    USFJ Visits NAF Atsugi
    USFJ Visits NAF Atsugi
    USFJ Visits NAF Atsugi
    USFJ Visits NAF Atsugi
    USFJ Visits NAF Atsugi
    USFJ Visits NAF Atsugi

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    USAF
    UH-1 Huey
    USFJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT