U.S. Marines with Food Service Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, take videos of a school of fish at the Churaumi Aquarium, Okinawa, Japan, August 30, 2022. Food Service Company took a trip to the aquarium to boost morale and build comradery. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hunter Barber)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 21:56
|Photo ID:
|7393613
|VIRIN:
|220829-M-LF817-1050
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|MOTOBU, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLR-37 Food Service Company Marines visit Churaumi Aquarium [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Hunter Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
