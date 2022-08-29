U.S. Marines with Food Service Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, take videos of a school of fish at the Churaumi Aquarium, Okinawa, Japan, August 30, 2022. Food Service Company took a trip to the aquarium to boost morale and build comradery. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hunter Barber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 21:56 Photo ID: 7393613 VIRIN: 220829-M-LF817-1050 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 4.87 MB Location: MOTOBU, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLR-37 Food Service Company Marines visit Churaumi Aquarium [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Hunter Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.