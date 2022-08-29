CLR-37 Food Service Company Marines visit Churaumi Aquarium

U.S. Marines with Food Service Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, visit the American Manatee exhibit at the Churaumi Aquarium, Okinawa, Japan, August 30, 2022. Food Service Company took a trip to the aquarium to boost morale and build comradery. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hunter Barber)

