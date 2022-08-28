USS Tripoli RAS with USNS Big Horn

220829-N-VJ326-1161 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 29; 2022) – Lt. j.g. Jonathan Andree; amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) bos’n; supervises a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198); Aug. 29; 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

