Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli RAS with USNS Big Horn [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Tripoli RAS with USNS Big Horn

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220829-N-VJ326-1063 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 29; 2022) – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pulls alongside fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198); Aug. 29; 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 16:51
    Photo ID: 7393323
    VIRIN: 220829-N-VJ326-1063
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 940.69 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli RAS with USNS Big Horn [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli RAS with USNS Big Horn
    USS Tripoli RAS with USNS Big Horn
    USS Tripoli RAS with USNS Big Horn
    USS Tripoli RAS with USNS Big Horn
    USS Tripoli RAS with USNS Big Horn

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Amphibious Assault Carrier
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT