220829-N-DD694-1012 WASHINGTON (Aug. 29, 2022) Musician 1st Class Jeffrey Harrigan, right, is pinned by Musician 1st Class Kevin Businsky. Musicians reporting to U.S. Navy Band are promoted to E6 upon arrival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Jonathan C. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 14:00
|Photo ID:
|7393012
|VIRIN:
|220829-N-DD694-1012
|Resolution:
|3600x2403
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musician 1st Class Jeff Harrigan is pinned upon arrival at U.S. Navy Band [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Jonathan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT