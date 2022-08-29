Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Barnes 

    U.S. Navy Band

    220829-N-DD694-1008 WASHINGTON (Aug. 29, 2022) Musician 1st Class Jeffrey Harrigan, left, is pinned by Musician 1st Class Kevin Businsky. Musicians reporting to U.S. Navy Band are promoted to E6 upon arrival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Jonathan C. Barnes)

    This work, Musician 1st Class Jeff Harrigan is pinned upon arrival at U.S. Navy Band [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Jonathan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pinning ceremony
    Navy Band
    Navy Music
    Jeff Harrigan

